Patrick Jang. Photo credit: Screen shot, PacArts.org

Patrick Jang from Canyon Crest Academy has been named a 2024 YoungArts winner with distinction in film, the highest honor given by the organization.

Jang has been recognized for the caliber of his artistic achievement, joining nearly 700 of the most accomplished young visual, literary and performing artists from throughout the country.

YoungArts award winners are selected through a highly competitive application, which is reviewed by panels of esteemed, discipline-specific artists in a rigorous adjudication process.

The 2024 YoungArts award winners join a community of artists who are offered creative and professional development support throughout their careers.

A complete list of the 2024 winners, all 15-18 years old or in grades 10-12, is available online.

“We’re honored to recognize and encourage these artists at this critical stage in their careers,” said YoungArts President Clive Chang, “and we’re looking forward to playing an active, ongoing role in what will no doubt be an incredible artistic journey for each of them.”

Jang, who also was part of Reel Voices, a Pacific Arts Movement summer film class, told the organization that his interest in film career began with posts to a YouTube channel in fifth grade.

“Ever since, I have been developing my skills and expanding my interest in film. I am beyond excited to grow as a cinematic storyteller with Reel Voices this summer!” he wrote in a bio for the program.

As a winner with distinction, Jang will participate in National YoungArts Week, Jan. 7-13, in Miami. During the week, artists have opportunities to share their work, experience interdisciplinary classes and workshops, and receive mentorship.

Throughout the week award winners are further evaluated for cash awards of up to $10,000. Following National YoungArts Week, Jang is eligible to be nominated to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, one of the highest honors given to high school seniors.

YoungArts, the sole nominating agency, will present the names of 60 artists to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars; 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts will be selected.

All YoungArts award winners have demonstrated exceptional technique, a strong sense of artistry and an extraordinary commitment to developing their crafts. This year, winners were selected from more than 9,000 applications across 10 disciplines – classical music, dance, design, film, jazz, photography, theater, visual arts, voice and writing.

As a winner, Jang joins a group of notable names, accomplished artists such as Terence Blanchard, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Amanda Gorman and Andrew Rannells.

The YoungArts competition is open to artists 15-18 years old (or in grades 10–12).