A stop on the Women’s Museum’s Balboa Park tour – the statue of Kate Sessions. Photo credit: Courtesy, Women’s Museum of California

The Women’s Museum of California has received what officials called a “transformative” $300,000 grant from the Conrad Prebys Foundation.

It’s the largest single gift in the museum’s history. The funds will support the museum as it shares resources with the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park.

The museum has an upcoming exhibition planned at the San Diego History Center, its first there.

The exhibit will celebrate the iconic character Carmen Sandiego and one of her creators, San Diego State alumna Janese Swanson. Officials hope to host more programs at the history center, build on their Women’s Equality Day commemoration in August and monthly women’s history walking tours.

“For 40 years, the Women’s Museum of California has educated and inspired San Diegans and tourists with exhibitions and programs that document and celebrate the contributions of women in our region and beyond. With this grant, the Women’s Museum will be able to expand our impact into the next 40 years,” said Sandra Maas, the museum board’s president, in a statement.