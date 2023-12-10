The 70,000-gallon kelp tank at the Birch Aquarium. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Some exciting news for those who enjoy spending time observing freshwater and saltwater species.

A new study ranked La Jolla’s Birch Aquarium as America’s third most beautiful aquarium this holiday season.

Here’s the rest of the list:

1. Belle Isle Aquarium – Detroit

Topping the list of America’s most beautiful aquariums this holiday season is Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit, where 30.7% of its reviews contain keywords describing its beauty.

First opened in 1904, it is one of the oldest aquariums in America, hosting more than 200 different saltwater and freshwater species. The historic building hosts fish from all over the world, with the majority of species coming from the Great Lakes region. The aquarium was closed in 2005 but was reopened in 2012 after the community showed there was enough demand to support it.

2. Butterfly House & Aquarium – Sioux Falls, S.D.

Second on the list of America’s most beautiful aquariums this holiday season is the Butterfly House & Aquarium in Sioux Falls with 30.1% of its reviews containing beauty keywords.

The only public saltwater aquarium in the Dakotas, Butterfly House & Aquarium hosts hundreds of species of fish and corals. The fish on display come from all over the world, ranging from the Indo-Pacific region to the Caribbean. At the aquarium’s Under the Dock exhibit, visitors can see species such as yellow stingrays, horseshoe hawkfish, and princess parrotfish.

3. Birch Aquarium – La Jolla

In third place is Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, where beauty keywords featured among 25.8% of its reviews. Birch Aquarium was first established in 1903 and went through a series of relocations until establishing itself at its current location at the University of California, San Diego.

Also known as Scripps Aquarium, it boasts a vast selection of marine life, such as a Loggerhead Sea turtle and a giant Pacific octopus, and is home to a huge two-story tall kelp forest.

4. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium – Tacoma, Washington

With 24.6% of its reviews containing beauty keywords, the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, is the fourth most beautiful aquarium in America this holiday season.

Featuring species from the Pacific Ocean, Point Defiance is home to animals such as the scalloped hammerhead shark and the giant Pacific octopus. This is in addition to having one of only two jelly globes in the country, which is part of their wider jellyfish display.

5. Seacoast Science Center – Rye, New Hampshire

In fifth is the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire where beauty keywords featured in 23.3% of its reviews. The Seacoast Science Center showcases species from the Gulf of Maine and further afield. Exhibits include tropical reef habitats, an interactive edge of the sea touch tanks, and a whale exhibit that is situated underneath a 32-foot whale skeleton suspended from the ceiling.

6. VIA Aquarium – Schenectady, NY

The sixth most beautiful aquarium in America this holiday season is VIA Aquarium in Schenectady, New York, with 21.7% of its reviews featuring beauty keywords. The VIA Aquarium features 45 exhibits of marine and reptile life.

It offers experiences such as stingray feeding, behind-the-scenes tours to discover how the aquarium runs, and the chance to be a junior aquarist for a day.

7. Sea Life Park Hawaii – Waimānalo, HI

Sea Life Park Hawaii is the seventh most beautiful aquarium in America this holiday season, with 21.3% of its reviews containing beauty keywords.

It is located on the east coast of the Hawaiian island of O’ahu and features an aquarium, marine mammal park, and bird sanctuary that boasts a wide range of flora and fauna for visitors to experience.

Visitors can also learn about native Hawaiian sharks inside the Shark Cave exhibit and interact with nature’s smartest aquatic mammals in the Dolphin Lagoon.

8. Mississippi Aquarium – Gulfport, Miss.

With 20.1% of its reviews containing beauty keywords, Mississippi Aquarium ranks as the eighth most beautiful aquarium in America this holiday season.

Opened in 2020, the Mississippi Aquarium hosts more than 200 aquatic species across 12 fresh and saltwater exhibits. Species on display include sharks, stingrays, and Atlantic bottlenose dolphins – the latter of which visitors can book an interactive experience.

9. Aquarium at the Boardwalk – Branson, MO.

In ninth place is the Aquarium at the Boardwalk in Branson, Missouri where 20.1% of reviews describe its beauty.

Also known as Branson Aquarium, the Aquarium at the Boardwalk boasts many unique ways to experience the aquatic habitats on display, such as underwater tunnels where you can view sharks and stingrays swimming above, as well as their interactive Jelly Infinity room that showcases jellyfish.

10. Cape Cod Museum of Natural History – Brewster, Mass.

Rounding out America’s top 10 most beautiful aquariums this holiday season is the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History in Brewster, Mass., where 19.8% of its reviews feature beauty keywords.

The museum and accompanying aquarium showcase the wide variety of flora and fauna that live in the cape’s land and water habitats, with both freshwater and saltwater aquatic species on display. The museum provides plenty of learning opportunities for visitors, especially about horseshoe crabs, which have been a focus of the museum’s conservation efforts through their horseshoe crab head start program.

Rank Aquarium Location Total Reviews Beauty Keywords Count Beauty Keyword Percentage 1. Belle Isle Aquarium Detroit, Michigan 127 39 30.7% 2. Butterfly House & Aquarium Sioux Falls, South Dakota 521 157 30.1% 3. Birch Aquarium La Jolla, California 1,956 504 25.8% 4. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Tacoma, Washington 1,012 249 24.6% 5. Seacoast Science Center Rye, New Hampshire 150 35 23.3% 6. VIA Aquarium Schenectady, New York 143 31 21.7% 7. Sea Life Park Hawaii Waimanalo, Hawaii 1,533 327 21.3% 8. Mississippi Aquarium Gulfport, Mississippi 134 27 20.1% 9. Aquarium at the Boardwalk Branson, Missouri 717 144 20.1% 10. Cape Cod Museum of Natural History Brewster, Massachusetts 303 60 19.8% 11. Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center Riverhead, New York 662 122 18.4% 12. Moody Gardens Galveston, Texas 2,841 522 18.4% 13. Seymour Marine Discovery Center Santa Cruz, California 257 47 18.3% 14. Discovery World Milwaukee, Wisconsin 553 96 17.4% 15. Waikiki Aquarium Honolulu, Hawaii 1,822 311 17.1% 16. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Columbus, Ohio 2,704 457 16.9% 17. Discovery Bay at Minnesota Zoo Apple Valley, Minnesota 841 141 16.8% 18. South Carolina Aquarium Charleston, South Carolina 2,429 406 16.7% 19. Atlantic City Aquarium Atlantic City, New Jersey 481 79 16.4% 20. ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain Burlington, Vermont 576 93 16.1%

Source: Tripadvisor

Methodology: Tripadvisor reviews for 175 American aquariums were analyzed to determine the prevalence of keywords in their reviews relating to beauty. These keywords were ‘beautiful,’ ‘breathtaking,’ ‘stunning,’ ‘pretty,’ ‘gorgeous,’ ‘cute,’ ‘picturesque,’ and ‘scenic.’ Aquariums were then ranked according to the percentage of reviews that contained any of these keywords.

Aquariums with fewer than 100 total reviews were omitted from the ranking.