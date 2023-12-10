A boat from last year’s parade. Photo via San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Facebook

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights will embark for the first of two processions transforming the bay into a holiday wonderland Sunday.

The event, which will run again on Sunday, Dec. 17, is sponsored by the Port of San Diego each year.

“The Port of San Diego is proud to sponsor the 53rd Annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights,” said Rafael Castellanos, chairman of the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “This year we are excited to announce that the judging of the parade will take place at the pier at Cesar Chavez Park. This helps nearby residents get into the holiday spirit and connect with their bayfront.”

The 53rd iteration of the parade is anticipated to entertain nearly 100,000 spectators around the bay with another dazzling array of lit and decorated vessels. Around 80 decorated vessels will take part in the procession to reflect this year’s theme “Christmas Traditions Around the World!”

On both dates, the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Shelter Island, then proceed to Harbor Island, the North and South Embarcadero areas, Cesar Chavez Park Pier and end at the Ferry Landing on Coronado. The entire procession takes about one and a half to two hours.

According to the port, the best locations to take in the event are Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Broadway Pier, Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South, Cesar Chavez Park and Pier and the Coronado Ferry Landing.

City News Service contributed to this article.