A selection of the artists and other participants chosen as part of the Far South/Border North program. Photo credit: Screen shot, www.sandiego.gov

Residents in San Diego and Imperial counties soon will begin seeing the work of dozens of artists focused on bringing awareness to the region’s most urgent issues.

The Far South/Border North: Artists and Cultural Practitioners in Community grant program, announced last year, aims to create jobs for regional artists, while focusing on major issues including public health, civic engagement, climate change and social justice.

The campaigns will target communities ranked in the lowest quartile of the California Healthy Places Index, which looks at social conditions that drive health, such as education, job opportunities and clean air and water.

“Many of our region’s most civically-engaged artists and culture bearers are now partnering with agencies working to address some of the city’s highest priorities – homelessness, environmental justice and community health – all anchored in our equity framework,” said Jonathon Glus, San Diego’s arts and culture director. “Ultimately, this effort is empowering artists to lead change at the community-based level.”

For the past six months, 60 artists and other participants took part in peer-learning and group activities to foster connections and community-building while also developing campaign designs.

Between November and May 2024, the group will carry out a variety of projects, ranging from performing arts and visual arts to literature, music and film.

Locally, campaigns include a mobile arts studio that will visit Santa Ysabel and Julian to promote mental health. Another project in City Heights combines storytelling with community. A joint campaign in San Ysidro will focus on recording and highlighting elders’ stories.

In Imperial County, a podcast series will feature interviews with activists and community organizers regarding social justice. Another project highlights ecological concerns surrounding the Salton Sea.

“Our communities need the freedom of self-expression that artists and cultural practitioners represent to truly thrive,” said Megan Thomas, president and CEO of an initiative partner, Catalyst of San Diego & Imperial Counties. “This initiative not only empowers artists with resources and learning, but it provides a blueprint for how an ecosystem of philanthropy, public organizations, nonprofits and individual people can strengthen communities.”

The Far South/Border North initiative is funded by a $4.75 million California Creative Corps grant provided by the California Arts Council, a state agency, and $1.4 million from the Conrad Prebys Foundation.

Other partners for Far South/Border North include the San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition and the San Diego Foundation, Alliance San Diego, A Reason to Survive, Casa Familiar, Imperial County Food Bank and RISE San Diego.