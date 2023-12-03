Part of the museum’s archives, a photo showing a political club. Courtesy of the Women’s Museum of California

The Women’s Museum of California will be part of a holiday event in Solana Beach Wednesday that also will benefit women-owned businesses.

The Sip and Shop will be at 5 p.m. at Parravi Jewelry, 130 S. Cedros Ave.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the museum. The event is hosted by Parravi, Santos Onate and Suzan’s.

The Women’s Museum of California has online digital exhibits and an archive collection at the San Diego History Center with materials that document the life and work of prominent female leaders and organizations committed to women’s rights and representation.

The archive is available for research by appointment only. The museum also has a women’s Hall of Fame and hosts the “Women of Balboa Park” walking tour and an equality festival.