La Jolla philanthropist Dianne Bashor got a new title Sunday: “Christmas Angel.”

Organizers of the La Jolla Christmas Parade put out the word last month that donations were needed or the plug might be pulled on the annual event.

Many people and organizations sponsored the parade, but then Dianne Bashor “saved the parade” with her substantial donation, it was announced at the event.

So the show went on, with thousands of people lining the parade route, many dressed in holiday funwear.

Named “Christmas on the Sand, the 1 1/2-hour parade featured several flyovers of antique planes, marching bands, beauty queens, dogs, horses, floats and, of course, Santa.

Before and after the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted fans young and older and posed for photos gratis.