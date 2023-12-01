Reuben H. Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park. Photo by Chris Stone

How about a DIY earthquake for science?

The Fleet Science Center invites all of San Diego to cap the museum’s 50th anniversary celebrations with a Jump for Science on Tuesday.

Educators, students, community partners and any San Diegan – whether at home, school, the library or the Fleet’s flagship Balboa Park location – are invited to join the Fleet’s morning jump, at 10:15 a.m.

One of the goals? To see if all these eager jumpers can create measurable seismic waves.

And don’t worry, the museum explains – what they have dubbed the “DIY earthquake” would be small, not causing any damage at all.

On the big day, the countdown clock starts ticking at 10 a.m., 15 minutes before the jump, which museum officials hope will celebrate “science, community and 50 years of the Fleet Science Center.”

Visitors that day also may enjoy an exclusive screening of Dream Big, which explores the wonders of engineering and innovation, in the newly renovated Heikoff Giant Dome Theater.

In addition, the Fleet makerspace Studio X will offer a shake table activity that lets makers explore engineering as they build and test structures.