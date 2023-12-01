December Nights at Balboa Park. Photo by Chris Stone

The clouds have cleared just in time for the largest holiday in San Diego, bringing a synthetic ice rink, beverages from around the world and entertainment boasting local talent, including skateboarders.

December Nights is here.

The annual event at Balboa Park features more than 1,600 performers across five stages, a family zone, more than 200 food and vendor booths, and hot and cold, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at the House of Pacific Relations’ international cottages.

December Nights runs from 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Museums will also be open and free to the public during the evening hours.

Entertainment includes a performance by the popular local band, Switchfoot at the Organ Pavilion at 6:30 Saturday night. A second performance is set for 8:45 p.m. in the Holiday Cheer Garden. (See map here.)

The Family Zone features free photos with Santa, face painting, crafts, holiday hat making, games, lights displays, musical performances, attractions and a variety of foods. That zone closes at 9 each night.

Skateboarding is making an appearance with Pro Skateboarding Demos, featuring Dalton Dern, Bryce Wettstein, Reggie Kelly, Leandre Sanders, Christian Hosoi, Zach Doelling, Christopher Hiett, Magnus Magiar, Katelyn West and Dave Bachisnky.

Hollandia Dairy partners with the skateboarders to emphasize the need for exercise and drinking milk to build strong bones.

Attendees can use the December Nights mobile-friendly website (December Nights Mobile Experience) to guide their way through the event, with information about parking, entertainment, vendors, food and more.

With the sizable crowd expected both days, attendees are urged to plan their parking ahead of time — or take public transportation or rideshare.

🎉#DecemberNights is here, and @sdmts is helping you get there. 🚌 FREE rides will be available in downtown San Diego from the City College Transit Center on both Friday and Saturday. Learn more here https://t.co/sGPkUw10Bq and let's have some fun #SanDiego! 🎄🌟 pic.twitter.com/nXZEyZLkjN — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) December 1, 2023

The two main lots this year are Lot A at Inspiration Point ($25 in advance and $30 at the location), and Lot B, located in the federal lot ($40 in advance and $45 on-site purchase).

There will also be paid parking ($30) at Roosevelt Middle School and at several ACE parking lots surrounding the Balboa Park area.

To buy parking, click here.

Free options are the San Diego Zoo lot and the City College Parking garages, and Roosevelt which will have a shuttle pickup at 16th and B streets to transport guests to December Nights.

Located in the Plaza de Panama across from the San Diego Museum of Art, skaters 5 years old and older can enjoy a Winter ParadIce, San Diego-style, with the Fleet Science Center at this year’s December Nights.

Prices are $9.95 for a 15-minute skate session. You can reserve a spot here.

Attendees are asked to bring a pair of new socks to help support a San Diego Gas & Electric’s sock drive to aid unhoused people from PATH San Diego and Dreams for Change.

About 2,000 pairs were collected last year. A SDG&E truck will be in the Plaza de Panama for collection.