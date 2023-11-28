Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

For those in search of a post-holiday-season escape, Disneyland Resort announced a 2024 discounted theme park ticket offer Tuesday for Southern California residents, with pricing as low as $75 per day.

The new offer will become available Dec. 5, with the tickets valid from Jan. 2 through June 2.

Southern California residents will be able to purchase a three-day, single-park-per-day ticket valid Mondays through Thursdays for $225, or $75 per day. For $275, the pass can be used any day of the week.

The tickets can also be upgraded to add Park Hopper privileges for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure and the Genie+ service, which bring the total cost to $385 for the weekday tickets, and $435 for the any-day tickets.

Use of the tickets is subject to the availability of park reservations on specific days. Proof of Southern California residency is required.

–City News Sevice