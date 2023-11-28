MiraCosta College has a special lineup of arts events for December 2023. From orchestral concerts to dance performances, there’s something for everyone this holiday season. Photo courtesy MCCC

MiraCosta College has a special lineup of arts events for December 2023. From orchestral concerts to dance performances, there’s something for everyone this holiday season.

Celebrate the Season with the MiraCosta Symphony Orchestra

Date: Wednesday, Dec 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Head to the Concert Hall for an evening with the MiraCosta Symphony Orchestra. Directed by Branden Muresan, this one-night-only performance will feature a mix of Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus, a carol singalong, and beloved holiday classics. It’s a perfect family outing to kickstart the festive season.

MOJO in Concert – A Night of Exceptional Jazz

Date: Thursday, Dec 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Experience the magic of MOJO, the DownBeat 2023 Community College National Winner, in the Concert Hall. Under the direction of Steve Torok, the ensemble will perform pieces from acclaimed composers and arrangers, showcasing their incredible talent.

Dance Reflections 2023 – A Showcase of Movement and Artistry

Date(s): December 7 – 10

The MiraCosta College Theatre will come alive with ‘Dance Reflections 2023’. Artistic Director Dave Massey leads talented student performers in an evening of diverse and compelling dance works. It’s an exhibition of raw talent and mesmerizing choreography.

PopRox LIVE – A Journey Through Popular Music

Date: Monday, Dec 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Get ready for an electrifying rock concert experience in the Concert Hall. Directed by Matt Falker, the Popular Music Ensemble will take you through hits from the ’70s to the present. Bring your air guitar and rock out.

Frequency Winter Concert – A Vocal Jazz Extravaganza

Date: Tuesday, Dec 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Join the Frequency Vocal Jazz Ensemble, directed by Matt Falker, for an evening of choir masterpieces and solo performances. Enjoy selections from the Great American Songbook, brought to life by talented students.

Tickets Available Now!

Don’t miss these performances. To purchase tickets, please visit miracosta.edu/buytix.