Looking for something fun to do this weekend and ring in the next holiday? After a three-year hiatus, the Chula Vista Starlight Parade is back!

Bring the family and friends to Chula Vista on Sunday, Dec. 3 for tons of fun at Downtown Third Avenue between H and E Streets for the Starlight Festival, followed by a tree lighting ceremony, and the grand finale: the Starlight Parade.

The parade will feature 140 entrants ranging from festive floats and marching bands to dance teams and classic cars. Because of all the interest, the parade is expected to run longer than in previous years. Be sure to stay until the end to get a peek at Santa in a Chula Vista Fire Engine.

Before the parade, which begins at 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy festivities from parade partners at Downtown Chula Vista Association such as the Holiday Market, rides on the Chula Vista Express and free family photos with Santa beginning at 3 p.m. Live music also will be featured from the stage at Memorial Park. The musical lineup will start with San Diego-based vocalist Celeste Barbier performing from 3:15 to 4 p.m., followed by local ensemble Mariachi Internacional San Diego from 4 to 4:45 p.m., and wrapping up with Chula Vista High School for the Creative and Performing Arts Music Department from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.

The Holiday Market, curated by the Downtown Chula Vista Market, is the place to shop for holiday gifts and treats from local artisanal vendors. The market, located on Park Way, will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. The 25-foot Christmas tree will also be back with an official tree lighting ceremony scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Find the tree on the northeast corner of Memorial Park.

Dating to 1964, the first-ever parade in Chula Vista drew 10,000 people for what was then the only nighttime holiday parade in San Diego County. In subsequent years, attendance grew to 50,000 spectators enjoying the decorated floats, lighted vehicles, and band instruments, and parade participants wearing lighted necklaces and hats.

Please note: Third Avenue from E to H Street will be closed from 2 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 3. Several intersecting streets will also be closed to vehicular traffic. Some parking is available at the Civic Center Branch Library at 365 F Street, the city parking garage (enter off F Street) behind Farmer’s Table restaurant, and other nearby streets. For more information, visit the website, www.starlightparade.com