One way to start the day on Thanksgiving – a Turkey Trot, and Oceanside happens to have one that’s renowned. Photo credit: @sdrunningco via Facebook

Busy long weekend ahead. You may be entirely focused on the feast (and the necessary recovery) to come, but there are a few holiday-focused happenings for your pre-gorging needs and some places to take guests after the big day.

There’s also a brand-new event – it’s set to turn into an annual tradition – for college hoops fans this San Diego weekend.

Bright and early on Thanksgiving Day there are a few fun runs to burn off every calorie and make room for many more:

Oceanside – San Diego County is home to what’s praised by Runner’s World as one of the “Top Trots” in the U.S. – the O’side Turkey Trot. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. with the five-miler at 6:45 a.m. There’s a costume contest and live entertainment too. Registration starts at $49, with discounts for seniors, youth and military.

Fallbrook – The community Turkey Trot starts at La Paloma Elementary at 8 a.m. It’s a really a bit of a fitness extravaganza, with games along the 1-mile route – making a basket, hula hooping for a minute, dribbling around cones, doing jumping jacks and more. Registration costs $45, and goes up $5 at the gate.

Balboa Park – Father Joe’s Villages Run for Hope, the Thanksgiving Day 5K raises funds to benefit the agency’s homeless services. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. with a post-race festival in the Plaza de Panama. Registration starts at $45.

Coronado – The 10th annual Coronado Turkey Trot, a 5K, is hosted by the Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary, Coronado Unit. It begins Tidelands Park at 8 a.m. Registration starts at $55, with discounts for youth.

How about eating late after watching some of the best in college basketball? In-season college tournaments are big business. And now San Diego has one. The two-day Rady Children’s Invitational tips off inside LionTree Arena at UC San Diego Thursday. First day matchups feature Oklahoma (5-0) vs. Iowa (4-1) at noon, followed by Seton Hall (4-0) vs. No. 23 USC (2-2) at 2:30 p.m. The Friday games are at 12:30 p.m. with matchups TBD based on Thursday’s results. Tickets are $35 for one-day of games or $60 for both days.

Black Friday has been happening all month online. But shopping local, from makers or small shops, is another way to go this weekend – especially with Small Business Saturday following Black Friday.

San Diego Craft Collective – celebrates its fifth anniversary not just with sales by makers, but a fair, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday There also will be a tote craft, craft for kids, face painting and live craft demos at Liberty Station, along with music and food trucks too. RSVP online.

San Dieguito Art Guild – the Holiday Bazaar starts at 10 a.m Saturday at the Encinitas Community Center, with makers, plus a silent auction for donated art works.

Ocean Beach Makers Mart – head to the plaza by Blue Water Seafood, OB Surf Lodge and Wonderland Ocean Pub on Santa Monica Avenue. 11 a.m. Saturday. RSVP online.

Another Small Business Saturday tip. Communities throughout the region have banded together for special events. For instance, in North Park, fan out from University Avenue and 30th Street for treats and pop-up markets. Look for similar activities in OB, Normal Heights and Kensington, Encinitas, La Jolla and more.