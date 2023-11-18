The Poway OnStage series at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts. Photo credit: PowayOnStage.org

The Rancho Bernardo Community Foundation, an affiliate of the San Diego Foundation, celebrated 35 years of grant-making by awarding more than $100,000 to 25 nonprofits, including arts organizations.

The grants were announced before an audience of more than 250 at the annual Thanksgiving Luncheon at the Rancho Bernardo Inn. The organizations that receive funding will support a variety of other social impact areas, including education, youth development, science and technology and more.

Arts and humanities recipients for 2023-24 grantees include:

Bernardo Heights Middle School Performing Arts Boosters, Inc. – $3,789 for Orchestra New String Double Basses

Friends of the Rancho Bernardo Library – $3,000 for the Friends of the Rancho Bernardo Library Concert Series

Poway OnStage – $8,000 for two Arts in Education programs

Poway Symphonette Foundation – $1,000 for Poway Symphonette Programming

Poway Symphony Orchestra Foundation – $3,000 for Symphonic Concerts

Rancho Bernardo High School – Music Boosters Inc. – $4,903 for the RBHS Orchestra Musical Equipment

San Diego Art Institute – $2,500 for The Valise Project

San Diego Harmonics Chorale – $1,530 for San Diego Harmonics Ongoing Chorale Programming

The Continuing Education Center at Rancho Bernardo – $3,000 for History Classes

Tremble Clefs – $2,500 for Music Programming

Other recipients include:

Ed Brown Center – $4,500 for Senior Social Connections

Interfaith Community Services – $2,500 for Interfaith on Wheels

Let’s Light the Cross – $3,500 for Ongoing Maintenance

Rancho Bernardo High School – Student Services Department – $5,500 for Healthy Connections Program

Rancho Bernardo High School – Friends of the Library – $3,500 for 21st Century Library Technology Learning Center

Rancho Bernardo Historical Society Inc. – $3,000 for Display Expansion and Enhancement

Rancho Bernardo Senior Services – $5,000 for Senior Services

Ride Above Disability Therapeutic Riding Center – $3,000 for New Horseback Riding Equipment

San Diego Oasis – $5,000 for Intergenerational Tutoring in Rancho Bernardo

Spirit of the Fourth Inc. – $7,000 for July 4, 2024 Fireworks Celebration

Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) – $5,000 for Emergency Financial Assistance and Financial Planning for Military and Veteran Families

Toby Wells YMCA – $5,000 for Teens in Motion programming.

Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego, Inc. – $4,000 for Crisis Intervention Volunteers Program

Turtleback Education Foundation – $3,000 for Physical Education Programming and $2,500 for Music Programs

Voices for Children – $5,000 for Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program

The community foundation was founded by local leaders as a way for residents to give back locally and invest in programs that make Rancho Bernardo a better place to live and work.

The organization has granted over $1.1 million to the nonprofit community through membership and fundraising programs, such as the Pathway of Pride and the annual Thanksgiving luncheon. Grant making is bolstered by an endowment fund that supports the Rancho Bernardo community in perpetuity.

“We are so very proud and excited to have been supporting our community for 35 years,” said Debbie Kurth, board president for the community foundation.