A sunset by the beach is a pleasure, but gazing on it while while Skating by the Sea? Whew! Photo credit: Hotel del Coronado via Facebook

It’s beginning to look a lot like … well, you know the song. And it’s not even Thanksgiving! Yet you could look at this San Diego weekend as the prologue to the holiday season.

Ice skating is definitely a sign of what’s to come. And two outdoor rinks will be open as of this weekend, joining a third that’s been up and running all month. Hit the ice now through early January:

Liberty Station – Located in the Central Promenade at Arts District Liberty Station in Point Loma, the Rady Children’s Ice Rink, which opened Thursday, is in its 27th year. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with some special holiday hours. General admission costs $20.

Hotel del Coronado – Skating outside? Great. Skating between the iconic hotel and the Pacific? Ahhhh. Skating by the Sea starts Friday, and hours vary throughout the season, but this weekend, head out from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. the rest of the weekend. General admission costs $40.

Viejas Outlet Center – East County skaters may enjoy the ice in Alpine, with a little shopping afterward. Open daily from 3 to 10 p.m. but closed on Thanksgiving. General admission costs $22.

Breast cancer survivors are cheered by fellow walkers at a recent Komen 3-Day closing ceremony. Photo by Chris Stone

Holiday bazaars have begun too, for those looking for unique handcrafted gifts:

San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association – hosts its annual two-day holiday gift sale on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the workshop, 5360 Eastgate Mall, in Sorrento Valley.

Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center – teaches healthy meal prep using garden-fresh ingredients. At 10 a.m. Saturday in National City, the cooks, known as kitchenistas, will serve up their best, along with local vendors.

San Diego Made Holiday Market – returns to Julep, at the base of Mission Hills, 1735 Hancock St., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 120 makers will show off their wares and there will be special cocktails, food trucks and live music. Admission costs $6.

The 34th Encinitas Holiday Street Fair begins at 9 a.m. Sunday with children’s rides, two stages of live entertainment and vendors offering food, craft beer and other drinks. Stroll South Coast Highway 101 between J and D streets.

Shoreline Park at Shelter Island hosts the Friendship Walk at noon Sunday with a focus on he San Diego-Tijuana region ahead of World Design Capital 2024. Entertainment includes mariachis and folklorico dancers, along with food trucks and an Ilan-Lael Pop-up Gift Shop.

And hey, if you see a sea of pink this weekend, spare the walkers a friendly honk or two, because they’re giving of their time (and weary feet) to benefit breast cancer research. It’s the Susan G. Komen 3-Day, which concludes at Waterfront Park Sunday. The Finish Line Festival opens at noon Sunday with a closing ceremony to follow at 4 p.m.