The Veterans Day Boat Parade, part of Fleet Week, is one of several ways to celebrates veterans this weekend. Photo credit: www.fleetweeksandiego.org/

There’s a couple of themes this San Diego weekend. Veterans, for sure, for Veterans Day is Saturday. Sports too, because one season kicks off, while another concludes. Enjoy tasty bites and some throwback faves too.

The San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival concludes Sunday. This weekend’s events include the Grand Tasting, with celebrated chefs and gourmet food companies, at Embarcadero Marina Park North at noon Saturday and the Grand Fiesta, featuring some of California and Mexico’s best wines and cuisine, at Liberty Station’s Ingram Plaza at noon Sunday. Weekend packages start at $225, but ticketing is available for individual events.

The Del Mar Racetrack hosts Opening Day for the 2023 Bing Crosby Season with first post at 12:30 p.m. Friday. This weekend’s special events include a Veterans Day salute Saturday combined with a College Day program. Admission starts at $6.

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month at Exclusive Collections Gallery in the Gaslamp. The “Native American Art Show” includes artists Cara Romero, Johnny Bear Contreras and George Rivera. The free show, with sculptures, paintings and mixed media pieces is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

It’s a bit of a letdown that San Diego Wave FC just missed making the NWSL final as San Diego is the host city for the women’s pro soccer championship at Snapdragon Stadium. The Wave fell to OL Reign, from Seattle, which will meet Gotham for the title at 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available and start at $25.

If your musical tastes take a nostalgic turn, try:

Mamma Mia, at the San Diego Civic Theatre as part of Broadway San Diego. The Abba musical – a prime ’70s throwback – runs through Sunday. Limited tickets remain for the five shows – three in the evening and two matinees – but resale tickets are listed as well.

Kirk Franklin brings the Reunion Tour to Viejas Arena at San Diego State with Tye Tribbett, David and Tamela Mann and the Clark Sisters. The gospel star reigned in the ’90s. Tickets for the show, at 7 p.m. Saturday, start at $40.

Devo, an ’80s stalwart, arrives on their Farewell Tour at The Sound at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Tickets are sold out, so be on the hunt to get in to the two local shows, at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, should you wish to wave goodbye.

Here are three free ways to honor those who have served this Veterans Day, with celebrations set for Sunday (note, NOT Saturday, which is actually Veterans Day, due to a glut of cruise ships in town):