Sir Patrick Stewart. Photo by Anders Krusberg / Peabody Awards

Accomplished actor – and now author – Sir Patrick Stewart comes to San Diego’s Balboa Theatre next month to discuss his long-awaited memoir, Making It So.

“An Evening with Sir Patrick Stewart” takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Tickets are go on public sale at 10 a.m. Monday and start at $60.50.

The first 500 tickets purchased through the UC San Diego ArtPower website include a copy of the book Making It So that can be picked up at the event. Ticket holders will be invited to submit questions that may be included in the conversation.

‍From his acclaimed stage performances to on-screen work in the Star Trek and X-Men franchises, Stewart has engaged audiences across multiple generations. His memoir offers a revealing portrait of an artist whose life stretches from his humble beginnings in Yorkshire, England to the heights of Hollywood and worldwide fame.

The conversation will be facilitated by Barry Edelstein, the Old Globe Theatre’s artistic director, and is presented by ArtPower in partnership with Warwick’s in La Jolla and the Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination.

Edelstein called Stewart’s book “a real delight.”

“Shakespeare and Star Trek are two of my favorite things,” he said. “So I’m beside myself with excitement to meet a man who brings both together with such talent, imagination, wit and skill.”