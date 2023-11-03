The Rady Shell offers a taste of the California Festival at the waterfront Sunday. Photo credit: sandiegosymphony.org

You can stay up late and not pay for it on Sunday morning. Yep, it’s fall back time, meaning night owls – well, all of us – will gain an hour when our clocks are set back at 2 a.m. Sunday. Plan accordingly – and have fun along the way.

One way to do so – indulge in two of the region’s biggest fall fests this San Diego weekend:

It’s the opening weekend for the San Diego Asian Film Festival, which continues through Nov. 11, with most screenings at Regal Edwards Mira Mesa, but others in Balboa Park and La Jolla. The fest includes more than 160 short and feature-length films. Most individual screenings cost $15, with all-access passes at $325. There are free movies too.

San Diego Beer Week, a celebration of the region’s craft beer scene, kicks off Friday at breweries throughout the county. The weekend’s events include the Capital of Craft release at Kilowatt Brewing, half-off flights at Puesto and Sour Sunday at Pure Project. The event continues through Nov. 12.

Learn more about indigenous culture in North and South County, at events that both start at 11 a.m. Saturday:

The Gathering of Nations is at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center, which sits on traditional Kumeyaay lands in the Sweetwater Valley. The free event includes a range of nods to Native American culture, including the Kumeyaay Bird Singers, Aztec Dancers and the Eagle Spirit Dancers.

The Valley Arts Festival is an annual celebration, at Heritage Park in Oceanside, of the San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians and Luiseño history and culture. Performers include the Dancing Cloud Drumming Circle, Native American flute music from Spiritual Storm and Native American blues music from Tracy Lee Nelson.

A drummer with the Mexi’cayotl Indio Culture Center Aztec dancers in 2019. The center will be part of Saturday’s Gathering

of Nations in Bonita. Photo by Chris Stone

Sip while enjoying the work of talented artists at the Ramona Art and Wine Festival, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy vino from local wineries and catered food while trying to snag art at the auction, all at Begent Ranch, 18528 Highland Valley Road. General admission costs $65.

The 23rd annual Fall Back Festival begins late, at noon Sunday. Head to the Gaslamp Quarter in front of the Davis-Horton House on Fourth and Island avenues. Billed as a “children’s historical street faire,” the free event, in one of the city’s oldest districts, will include old-timey activities, such as a pie-eating contest.

The Rady Shell hosts the free California Festival Family & Community Day at noon Sunday. The ambitious festival, launched in part by San Diego Symphony conductor Rafael Payare, is taking place in November at arts venues throughout the state, including San Diego. Sunday’s performances include Payare leading the symphony, along with the San Diego Master Chorale and Art of Elan. Reserve seats online.