Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego. Photo credit: sandiego.org

Summer hits Barbie and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One come to the Rooftop Cinema Club this month, along with holiday classics to close out the season.

They’re among more than 75 box office hits set to be screened through Dec. 17 as the Embarcadero club, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, offers top films along with the always impressive views of the city’s downtown skyline. The screenings take place on the open-air 4th Floor Sport Terrace in the Harbor Tower.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, screens Friday and Nov. 18, while Barbie is up Saturday, Nov. 11 and Dec. 2.

Nostalgic classics on tap include the original classic Grease; Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally, and John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale in Serendipity.

Upcoming holiday favorites include Elf, Home Alone, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Grinch, It’s a Wonderful Life.

Tickets start at $19.50, though some nights are discounted.

Theme nights and special events in November and December include:

Tuesday Social Hour – From 6-8 p.m. the club features food, cocktails, live music and lawn and table games. Admission is $9 and it includes a drink from the Rooftop Cinema bar. Guests can also opt for a $29 combo ticket with a guaranteed seat for the film. The Social Hour films: 10 Things I Hate About You (Nov. 7), The Devil Wears Prada (Nov. 14), Serendipity (Nov. 28), Four Christmases (Dec. 5) and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (Dec. 12).

Movie Night & Silent Disco – The first event in September was a hit, so by popular demand, two more are scheduled – for Nov. 16 and Dec. 14. Tickets can be purchased to both the movie night and silent disco or separately. Open exclusively to guests 21-and-over, tickets start at $20 and each comes with a complimentary beverage. Tickets to both the Movie Night & Silent Disco include sets from live DJs and bottomless popcorn.

Fall Romance – The love-filled lineup includes P.S. I Love You (Sunday), Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Thursday), When Harry Met Sally (Nov. 12), The Holiday (Nov. 19 & 30), You’ve Got Mail and About Time (Nov. 26).

Other popular Rooftop Cinema events, including People’s Choice, Wooftop Cinema Club and Open Caption screenings, return as well.