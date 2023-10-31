Get your fashion on when The Arc of San Diego hosts its philanthropic event Winter Wonderland Fashion Show & Luncheon on Dec. 1. Model on runway during Winter Wonderland 2022 (Photo by Doug Gates).

The runway show will be presented by Style Personality Leonard Simpson and will showcase current trends in style and will benefit life-changing programs at The Arc of San Diego.

The event is chaired by Maria Stanley and her daughter Cici Drummond and Laura Applegate and her daughter Erica Ram, all local philanthropists and supporters of The Arc of San Diego. Honorary Chairs are Dr. Howard and Barbara Milstein.

Winter Wonderland will be held at The US Grant. Doors open at 10 a.m. with check-in, shopping boutique, and silent auction followed at noon by luncheon and runway show.

Guests will have the opportunity to support The Arc of San Diego while shopping at local boutiques and bidding on alluring auction items. Proceeds help The Arc of San Diego continue providing essential life services such as day training, employment, and residential living services to more than 2,000 children and adults with disabilities.

Don’t miss out on this afternoon of haute fashion and dining for a great cause. VIP Runway Seating Tickets are available for $175 and Gold Seating Tickets are available for $125. Tables of 10 and sponsorship opportunities are also available. To make reservations or for more information, call (619) 685-1175 or email info@arc-sd.com. Tickets are also available online at www.arc-sd.com/winterwonderland.

The Arc of San Diego is is a service provider for people with disabilities in San Diego County, serving over 2,000 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome each year.

For more information on The Arc of San Diego, please visit www.arc-sd.com. Join The Arc of San Diego’s social media community on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheArcSanDiego, Twitter at www.twitter.com/TheArcSanDiego, and Instagram at www.instagram.com/thearcsandiego/.

Leonard G. Simpson is a premier producer of fashion shows and other high-profile entertainment projects in Los Angeles and New York. He is a well-known television style host and has appeared at the Oscar’s live on the red carpet with ABC. He is also the creator of Fashion Forward, an internationally known fashion production company.