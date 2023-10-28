Cast member Matthew Perry poses at the premiere for the television series “The Kennedys After Camelot” at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File photo

Matthew Perry, who gained fame as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom “Friends,” was found dead on Saturday at a Los Angeles-area home, news outlets reported.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, both citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that Perry, 54, was found dead in a hot tub or jacuzzi.

NBC News, citing an unnamed representative for the American -Canadian actor and a law enforcement source, reported the actor was found dead, due to an apparent drowning at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

Police responded to a residence in the 18000 block of Blue Sail Drive, following a 4:10 p.m. call. Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison confirmed there was a death investigation there regarding a male in his 50s,

As of about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, a large police presence remained at the residence as an investigation continued.

We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry. He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations. pic.twitter.com/VcAlZ26Nso — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) October 29, 2023

Perry was best known for his longtime role as Chandler in the hugely successful “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. He co-starred with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

The series made international celebrities out of all six castmates. They played a close-knit group of young adults who shared space in one another’s apartments and met for coffee at Central Perk, a fictional Manhattan cafe.

One of the major story lines involved a clandestine romance between Chandler and Monica Geller, the character played by Cox, which the four other friends – Rachel, Joey, Phoebe and Ross – each discovered one by one.

The entire cast came back together 17 years after the series finale for a much-ballyhooed reunion special that aired on HBO Max in 2021.

During the show’s original run, Perry was widely reported to have sought treatment for prescription drug and alcohol abuse in 1997 and 2001.

Following “Friends,” Perry went on to star in three more network television ventures that proved short-lived – “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Mr. Sunshine” and “Go On.”

He also logged guest appearances or recurring roles in other hit TV shows, including “The West Wing,” “Ally McBeal,” “Scrubs” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

His motion picture credits included Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, Almost Heroes and Three to Tango.

The Massachusetts-born actor grew up in Ottawa after his mother, a Canadian journalist who once served as press secretary to former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, divorced Perry’s father and married a Canadian broadcast personality.

At the age of 15, Perry moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting and improvisational comedy.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

City News Service contributed to this report