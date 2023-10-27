It’s not just Halloween weekend. Día de los Muertos will be celebrated in City Heights, Chula Vista and more. Photo by Chris Stone

Get ahead of the game this San Diego weekend as Halloween and Día de los Muertos celebrations converge a few days ahead of the actual big days.

But first two films that match up just so for the weekend.

Before Hollywood gore-fests came to be, there was Psycho. Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills screens the 1960 Hitchcock classic just in time for Halloween, with showtimes at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The basics? A troubled woman hides out in a hotel. She meets a young man. And we never looked at showers the same again. General admission costs $18.

The Empire Strikes Back is Darth Vader’s big moment and he is a popular dude on Halloween. Seems fitting that the Rady Shell hosts the San Diego Symphony Orchestra performing composer John Williams’ Grammy-winning score live to the film many regard as the best in the Star Wars franchise. Tickets for the show, at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, start at $42.

Mix and match Halloween and Día de los Muertos fun this weekend: (to dig deeper into the season, especially the scary parts, see Halloween in San Diego: Chills and Thrills for 2023)