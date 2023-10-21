William Shatner, “Star Trek’s” Captain James T. Kirk, and Jessica Meir, UC San Diego graduate, biologist, and NASA astronaut, are among those slated to be inducted into the International Air & Space Hall of Fame at a gala at the San Diego Air & Space Museum Saturday.
Meir is also a pivotal member of the Artemis program, which intends to land the first woman and next man on the moon.
The 5:30 p.m. gala, to be held in the museum’s Edwin D. McKellar Pavilion of Flight, will also honor Royce Williams, US Naval Aviator and Korean War Navy Cross recipient, Robert DeLaurentis, record-setting American aviator and General Atomics — Aeronautical Systems Inc., for its work in unmanned aerial systems.
“We’re exceptionally pleased to honor this exemplary class of 2023 because these men and women represent a vast range of the ongoing advances in aviation and space exploration,” said Jim Kidrick, president and CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum. “Achievements in aviation and space, as embodied by the honorees in the prestigious International Air & Space Hall of Fame, directly represent the human pioneering spirit and pursuit of mankind’s final frontiers.
Since 1963, the International Air & Space Hall of Fame has honored the world’s most significant pilots, crew members, visionaries, inventors, industry-leading companies, aerospace engineers, aerospace industrialists, preservationists, designers, and space explorers.
–City News Service