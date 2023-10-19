Petco Park. Photo by Chris Stone

Billy Joel and Sting will team up for a performance at Petco Park next spring, it was announced Thursday.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform a one-night only San Diego show on April 13.

“The iconic musicians will each perform their most beloved songs from throughout their illustrious careers,” according to a joint statement featured on both musicians’ websites. “The spectacular show promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

However, presale tickets will be available a bit earlier for certain fans, with Citi cardmembers able to access tickets starting on Monday at 10 a.m. through next Thursday at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Verizon customers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. until next Thursday at 10 p.m. PT. Verizon customers will be notified through email.

The presale for Sting.com members will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

–City News Service