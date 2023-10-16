A collage of artwork included in the “Beyond the Elements” hip-hop exhibit. Photo credit: New Americans Museum via Facebook

A new exhibit at a Liberty Station museum pays tribute to the creativity of San Diego’s hip-hop subculture from the mid-80s to early 90s.

The “Beyond the Elements” exhibit, at the New Americans Museum, is intended as a salute to the immigrants and youths who fueled the local hip-hop movement, which united diverse communities and inspired their generation.

Some of the characteristics that defined the era will be explored, including self-expression through street art, DJs, MCs, underground parties and dance crews.

The show, curated by Mario “the O.G.” Lopez, includes works by nearly 20 artists, among them, Quasar, Zard One, Brisk, Persue, Iree, Zeno Bust One, Unique and Ronie.

The exhibit opened last month and continues through Dec. 31. Online reservations are required.

The New Americans Museum & Immigration Learning Center, located at 2825 Dewey Road, seeks to provide “inspiring and compelling” educational and cultural programs and activities that explore diverse immigrant experiences.

The venue is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.