The “Globe for All Tour,” the Old Globe’s annual free theater event, opens this week with a reality-show style adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors.
Now in its ninth year, the tour will take the production throughout the region, including to Tijuana, in an effort to reach economically, geographically and culturally diverse communities.
Old Globe Community Partner venues from Oceanside to San Ysidro will play host to shows open to the public. They include:
- Wednesday, 6 p.m., Wilson Middle School in the Corridor area
- Friday, 6 p.m., CECUT Centro Cultural Tijuana – El Cubo
- Saturday, 7 p.m., St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church in Spring Valley
- Sunday, 1 p.m., Otay Mesa-Nestor Library; 7:30 p.m., Logan Heights Branch Library
- Oct. 24, 6 p.m., Lincoln High School in Lincoln Park
- Oct. 25, 6 p.m., Lemon Grove Academy – Roberto Alvarez Auditorium
- Oct. 27, 3 p.m., Fourth District Seniors Resource Center at MLK Community Park
- Oct. 28, noon, San Diego Public Library – Central Library
- Oct. 29, noon, Oceanside Civic Center Public Library
- Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., California State University San Marcos – Arts 111
- Nov. 5, 1 p.m., Old Globe in Balboa Park – House of Charm
Each performance is free except the Balboa Park show, which will cost $20. Pre-show meals will be provided as well.
Register to attend at the Old Globe website.
In addition, the performers will host private shows at local bases, nonprofits and facilities to reach service members, veterans, homeless people and prisoners.
The production, described as “Shakespeare meets ‘The Jersey Shore,'” focuses on a young man and his servant who are unaware that each of them has an identical twin. Award-winner Em Weinstein directs one of the Bard’s most outrageous comedies, complete with hair gel and spray tans.
“Globe for All is inspired by two simple, but deep beliefs: that theater is an art form for everyone, and that as the flagship arts institution of San Diego, the Old Globe should be accessible to the entire community,” said Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “We remain committed to making theater matter to more people as we make theater that lives beyond the stage. I couldn’t be more proud to share this work, nor happier to invite our neighbors to be part of it.”