A past performance on the Old Globe’s free three-week “Globe for All” tour, which begins this week. Photo credit: OldGlobe.org

The “Globe for All Tour,” the Old Globe’s annual free theater event, opens this week with a reality-show style adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors.

Now in its ninth year, the tour will take the production throughout the region, including to Tijuana, in an effort to reach economically, geographically and culturally diverse communities.

Old Globe Community Partner venues from Oceanside to San Ysidro will play host to shows open to the public. They include:

Wednesday, 6 p.m., Wilson Middle School in the Corridor area

Friday, 6 p.m., CECUT Centro Cultural Tijuana – El Cubo

Saturday, 7 p.m., St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church in Spring Valley

Sunday, 1 p.m., Otay Mesa-Nestor Library; 7:30 p.m., Logan Heights Branch Library

Oct. 24, 6 p.m., Lincoln High School in Lincoln Park

Oct. 25, 6 p.m., Lemon Grove Academy – Roberto Alvarez Auditorium

Oct. 27, 3 p.m., Fourth District Seniors Resource Center at MLK Community Park

Oct. 28, noon, San Diego Public Library – Central Library

Oct. 29, noon, Oceanside Civic Center Public Library

Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., California State University San Marcos – Arts 111

Nov. 5, 1 p.m., Old Globe in Balboa Park – House of Charm

Each performance is free except the Balboa Park show, which will cost $20. Pre-show meals will be provided as well.

Register to attend at the Old Globe website.

In addition, the performers will host private shows at local bases, nonprofits and facilities to reach service members, veterans, homeless people and prisoners.

The production, described as “Shakespeare meets ‘The Jersey Shore,'” focuses on a young man and his servant who are unaware that each of them has an identical twin. Award-winner Em Weinstein directs one of the Bard’s most outrageous comedies, complete with hair gel and spray tans.

“Globe for All is inspired by two simple, but deep beliefs: that theater is an art form for everyone, and that as the flagship arts institution of San Diego, the Old Globe should be accessible to the entire community,” said Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “We remain committed to making theater matter to more people as we make theater that lives beyond the stage. I couldn’t be more proud to share this work, nor happier to invite our neighbors to be part of it.”