FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour made beautiful music at the box office this weekend, opening with $96 million to easily lead all films in North America.

According to industry estimates released Sunday, the concert film beat out The Exorcist: Believer, which took in $11 million Friday through Sunday, one week after opening in first place, Comscore reported.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie was third with $7 million in its third week.

Saw X was fourth with $5.7 million in its third week, followed by The Creator, which grossed $4.3 million in its third week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were A Haunting in Venice, The Blind, The Nun II, The Equalizer 3 and Dumb Money.

– City News Service