Taylor Swift attends a premiere for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday. (Oct. 11, 2023, REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Pop superstar Taylor Swift said this week that the documentary from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour would begin offering one-day early showings in San Diego and across North America.

“Look what you genuinely made me do,” the “Anti-Hero” singer wrote on social media, on X.

“Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of “The Eras Tour Concert Film” on Thursday in America and Canada. We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend,” Swift said.

The movie, originally set to open Friday, is being screened Thursday evening at several San Diego County theaters, including AMC, Reading Cinemas and Landmark Cinemas. The screenings start after 6 p.m.

On Friday, more theaters have the film, including UltraStar and Regal Cinemas and independents such as Digital Gym in the East Village and the Village Theater in Coronado.

This also is the only local shot at seeing the show, unless San Diegans hit the road – Swift skipped the region both on the initial leg of the tour and for shows she added in four cities next year.

Previously, the star had said the movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, would only be released in North America, but it was later announced that it would be screened worldwide.

The film provides movie theater chains such as with a high-profile title to help fill gaps caused by the actors’ and writers’ strikes in Hollywood.

Last week, AMC’s shares rose 11% after the company said that advance ticket sales for the concert film had topped $100 million globally.

Reuters contributed to this report.