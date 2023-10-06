Bruce Springsteen. Image from music video

Bruce Springsteen Friday announced rescheduled tour dates for 2024, including a show at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, after he postponed this year’s remaining concerts due to peptic ulcer disease.

Springsteen and the E Street Band had originally been scheduled to perform at Pechanga Arena on Dec. 2. But he announced last week that all remaining tour dates in 2023 would be postponed due to his health condition.

Friday, in an announcement posted on X, formerly Twitter, he released the rescheduled tour dates. Springsteen and the E Street Band will now play at Pechanga Arena on March 25.

All tickets for the postponed performances remain valid for the newly announced dates, according to Springsteen’s social media post.

The rocker and his band will begin their rescheduled tour on March 19 with a show in Phoenix. They’ll also play April 4 and April 7 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, shows rescheduled from Dec. 4 and Dec. 6. The last scheduled date on the tour will be on Sept. 13 in Baltimore.

Springsteen, 74, said in last week’s statement, “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

–City News Service