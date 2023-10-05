Keep-a-Breast Foundation advocates for self exams in the fight against breast cancer and offers an app to help. An exhibit supporting the organization’s work opens in San Diego Saturday. Photo credit: @eri.kat.rose on Instagram, cross-posted to @keepabreast on X

Raise a glass in the fight against breast cancer and view sculptures that fit the cause when a unique exhibit arrives in North Park Saturday.

The Keep A Breast Foundation brings its 2023 Breast Cast Exhibition to San Diego Saturday to begin a nearly month-long stint and virtual auction.

The opening night takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. at Fall Brewing Company in North Park.

The San Diego collection will feature 20 individual breast sculptures that will be auctioned virtually throughout the month on Instagram at @brewbiesfest, a craft beer fest that also supports the foundation.

The completed @KeepABreast #BreastCast by our amazing artists Eduardo Viramontes @dosdosdos & Marcus Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/rETXlnWCNY — American Beauty (@ABProjectLA) April 8, 2013

The collection features the casts of three breast cancer survivors, as well as local curators, artists, photographers, musicians and gallery and business owners.

The exhibition, in partnership with Brewbies, adds San Diego to the list of cities that have hosted Breast Cast Exhibition shows. The foundation’s exhibitions have been in Tokyo, Paris, New York City, Los Angeles, Brisbane, Mexico City, São Paulo and Berlin.

There will be cancer education opportunities at the opening night as well, including the foundation’s interactive breast cancer booth and an appearance by Zero Cancer, a nonprofit organization that focuses on prostate cancer.

Fall Brewing Co. also will debut a limited-edition pink lager dubbed “Check Yourself” in honor of the foundation’s popular call to action.

Foundation founder Shaney jo Darden, a Mira Mesa High alum, brought the exhibit to Fall Brewing because of her friendship with Dave Lively, a fellow alum and the brewery’s owner. One of his employees, Angela Nguyen, has breast cancer, and has received grant support from the foundation.

“Angela and Dave belong to the craft beer world, a community that has been extremely kind and supportive toward (the foundation), and one that is full of amazing creatives,” Darden said. “This collection celebrates all of this, and Angela, as the exhibition took shape around individuals who took time out of their lives to show her how much they love and support her, and to give back to a cause that touches us all.”

Lively has an even more personal reason for his support.

“As a cancer survivor myself, this exhibition hits close to home for me and I’m really proud to be hosting it at Fall Brewing for our community,” he said. “It’s not everyday you walk into your neighborhood brewery and get to see beautiful art pieces that have so much meaning.”

The 20 sculptures will remain on the brewery’s walls throughout October. The exhibition and auction will conclude with a closing party at Fall Brewing on Nov. 4.

All funds raised will support the foundation’s youth advocacy and programming around prevention, including its free breast self-check app, the Keep A Breast App, available in English, Spanish and French, as well as its Give Back Grant Program, which provides $500 grants to BIPOC breast cancer survivors.

The exhibition will also benefit the Check Yourself Program, an ongoing digital and print educational initiative. The goal is to raise $25,000 through the 2023 Breast Cast Exhibition.