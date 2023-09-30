Performers with the San Diego Ballet. Photo credit: @sandiegoballet via Facebook

San Diego Ballet kicks off their season Friday at Liberty Station with a free event combining dance, art and fashion.

Meet the ballet company’s new and returning dancers, chat with Artistic Director Javier Velasco, learn more about the upcoming season, which opens later this month.

The event, called “Overture,” is part of the monthly First Friday ARTS DISTRICT celebration. it starts at 6 p.m. with ballet preview performances at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Dorothea Laub Dance Place.

There’s a new exhibit too, of photographs by Lorraine Triolo, entitled “People Who Look Like Art,” at the Mandell Weiss Gallery.

In addition, catch up on fall fashions following the dancers’ previews as Canela Photography presents the Veteran Couture Fashion Show, in collaboration with designer Carolina Hernandez and San Diego Ballet performers.

The season’s shows open Oct. 21-22 at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre in Rolando with Sleeping Beauty. Holiday favorite The Nutcracker follows on Dec. 16 at the Magnolia in El Cajon.

Next year The Many Loves of Don Juan comes to the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla Feb. 24-25. The season concludes May 4-5 at the Balboa Theatre with Giselle.

“It’s been fun to mix and match the shows with the venues this season to see what works best

with the locations, the dancers and the musicians,” Velasco said. “All the genres we are known for will be presented and several overlap.”

Tickets begin from $15 to $20, ranging to $85 (except for The Nutcracker, which rises to $115.)