A sunset in Popotla, in Rosarito. Photo credit: Adrian Ramos, via @BajaCaliforniaTravelEng, on Facebook

Curious about hitting the road for Baja? You don’t have to leave San Diego to learn more.

The free Baja Lifestyle and Travel Expo is set for noon Saturday at Crown Point Park on Mission Bay.

The five-hour expo offers a glimpse of what Baja California has to offer, from more than 100

exhibitors. Booths include arts and crafts and an array of foods.

Guest speakers will share their travel insights, tips and recommendations for new adventures. They include:

Jorge Meraz – Crossing South, KPBS

Angela Kemsley – Wildcoast

Michael Emery – Slow Baja

Michael Gardiner – food writer and cookbook author, and

Nathan Stuart – Legends Overlanding

Food trucks also will be on hand, and a beer and wine garden will feature

Baja-based breweries and winemakers, including Cerveceria Transpeninsular, Momentum

Brewing, Baja Brewing Company, Corona del Valle, Cava Maciel and Bodegas F Rubio.

An assortment of custom #vanlife and overlanding vehicles and suppliers also will be

showcased. The expo will include live music, in addition to the chance to win raffle prizes.

Proceeds from the event, presented by Baja Bound Insurance, will benefit Wildcoast. The organization, with roots in Imperial Beach, seeks to conserve coastal and marine ecosystems, including in Baja.