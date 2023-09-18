“The Magic of Bubbles,” part of the upcoming Kids Series at the La Jolla Music Society. Photo credit: Courtesy, La Jolla Music Society

The La Jolla Music Society opens its season next month with a varied slate featuring a host of performers with an international flavor.

The season and the Piano Series launch on Oct. 7, as pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, the eldest of the multi-talented, award-winning Kanneh-Mason family, returns to the Conrad. She performed alongside her brother Sheku in the 2021–22 season, and this fall will appear days before being part of a show at Carnegie Hall.

Nearly a week later, on Oct. 13, the Revelle Chamber Series begins in the Baker-Baum Concert Hall with Jean-Yves Thibaudet, recognized as one of classical world’s finest pianists. He will be joined by Georgian-born German violinist Lisa Batiashvili and French cellist, the and award-winning Gautier Capuçon.

Two special events also will mark Hispanic Heritage Month:

Latin Grammy nominees Mariachi Herencia de Mexico presents “Herederos” on Oct. 15 with special guest La Marisoul to open the Global Roots Series, honoring the past and the present, while looking to the future of mariachi music, at the Baker-Baum hall.

Celebrate Day of the Dead early at “Dos Corazones,” with singer and activist Lila Downs Oct. 22 at the downtown Balboa Theatre.

Another series, the expanded Concerts at the JAI, begins in the Conrad’s cabaret-style performance space – which features table service, small bites and a full bar – on Oct. 27, with two shows by Banda Magda.

The band, making its music society debut, features musicians from the U.S., Greece, Japan, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Turkey, Israel and the U.K., are led by performer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Magda Giannikou.

Series subscriptions range from $59 (for the Kids Series) to $446 (Piano Series). Single tickets range from $20 to $150.

See the web for more of the season schedule.