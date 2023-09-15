An expansive view of San Diego Bay, with the steam ferry Berkeley in the center. See live music on the bay to cap the weekend. Photo credit: @sdmaritime, via Facebook

As ever, one may find tasty bits at a festival or two this San Diego weekend, but also join in as a couple of special events mark the independence of our neighbor to the south and another hits a big milestone.

IYKYK … but psst, Mexican Independence Day is a bigger deal in Mexico than Cinco de Mayo. The Mexican Consulate is part of two of local celebrations:

The Mexican Consulate, 1549 India St., hosts a party at 5 p.m. Friday outside its doors in Little Italy with music, multiple food vendors and games for families. There will be live performances, including a tribute to “El Sol de México,” along with Ballet Folklórico Calistlan, Mariachi Atulense de San Diego and from Tengo Talento Mucho Talento, Isabella & Catalina.

Memorial Bowl in Chula Vista, where the consulate and Balboa Park’s House of Mexico play host in the South Bay at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Want more reasons to be festive? Wish a happy birthday to Trolley Dances! The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and San San Diego Dance Theater will celebrate 25 years of partnership on the event, with two days of performances at three MTS stops. Starting at the Old Town Transit Center, participants will move on to County Center/ Little Italy and Park and Market. The choreography includes hiphop and Ballet Folklorico, while honoring elements of Old Town. Tickets cost $35, with 10 total departure times to choose from beginning in the late morning Saturday through Sunday afternoon.

Performers at San Diego Dance Theater’s annual Trolley Dances. Photo credit: @sdmts via X or Twitter

Amps & Ales on Saturday at Memorial Park in Chula Vista features beers from 38 breweries and a stage for local bands Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, Sandollar and The Sleepwalkers. General admission is $35 for the 1 p.m. event (a few hours before the “El Grito” celelbration). Participating breweries include Chula Vista Brewery, Fall Brewing Co. and Resident Brewing Co.

Two more fests focus on food:

Vegan popups in North County started in Encinitas four years ago and head to Oceanside for the the first time at noon Saturday. The free Oceanside Vegan Food Popup will be on Pier View Way between Coast Highway and Ditmar Street (site of the weekly farmers market). There’s dozens of participants, including Kula Ice Cream, Tara’s Luscious Cheats and Sabor Piri Piri.

Local street food chefs, along with merchandise and craft vendors, show off their best wares at the 626 Night Market Mini at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and on intermittent weekends throughout the fall. Head to Mission Valley Center, the market’s new home, after securing free tickets online.

After all this festing and feasting, how about a respite on the water? One of the last two Hadyn Voyages of the season takes place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday aboard the 1898 steam ferryboat Berkeley. The Hausmann Quartet takes on selections from the 18th-century composer throughout the series. Up this week: Quartet No. 39 in F-sharp minor, Op. 50, No. 4. Ravel is on the bill too. General admission starts at $30.