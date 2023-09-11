The “Brady Bunch” house in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. Photo via @myfox8 X

The famous “Brady Bunch” house in Studio City that served as an exterior in the popular TV show has been sold for $3.2 million, it was reported Monday.

The television network HGTV sold the home to Tina Trahan, a historic home enthusiast and the wife of former HBO chief executive Chris Albrecht, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The price was about 9% less than HGTV paid for the home in 2018. HGTV listed the circa-1959 house in May for $5.5 million. After buying the home for $3.5 million, the network renovated it to match the interiors depicted on the show, documenting the process for the series “A Very Brady Renovation.”

Before HGTV bought it, the home had remained in the same family for nearly 50 years.

“It’s almost like a life-size dollhouse,” Trahan told the Journal.

Trahan plans to use the famous house for fundraising and charitable events, according to newspaper.

HGTV spent about $2 million renovating the interior to resemble the show’s set. The house now spans about 5,000 square feet. HGTV added a second level to the house, which has five bedrooms.

Trahan told the Journal she felt the house was overpriced because it doesn’t have modern appliances or conveniences. HGTV had won a bidding war with former NSYNC star Lance Bass. The average home on the block typically trades for $1 million to $3 million.

“Nobody is going to live in it,” Trahan told the newspaper. “Anything you might do to make the house livable would take away from what I consider artwork.”

The property continues to be popular with tourists.

“The Brady Bunch,” ran from 1969 to 1974 on ABC. The Studio City home was also used in the 1995 big screen film “The Brady Bunch Movie” and its sequel.

City News Service contributed to this article.