Christopher Kaui Morgan. Photo credit: christopherkmorgan.com/

Malashock Dance has appointed Christopher Kaui Morgan as the company’s new artistic director.

Morgan, who started his career at Malashock, has served in the arts as a creator, administrator, curator and educator.

Following in the steps of founder John Malashock, Morgan will seek to present ambitious and relevant works to local audiences, while also expanding the company’s reach on the national and international dance scene.

Morgan’s selection, said board chair John Alexander, follows the organization’s work “to transition Malashock Dance, based at Liberty Station, from a singular ‘person-centered’ organization to a fully ‘mission-centered’ organization that will thrive under new leadership.”

He is set to take on the role full time in January, when Malashock will transition to the position of founding artistic director. The founder will remain on the board and be involved in various aspects of company productions and community engagement.

Morgan was a company member with Malashock Dance from 1995 to 1998. He founded the dance company Christopher K. Morgan & Artists in 2011 and gained national recognition when Dance Magazine featured him as one of six breakout choreographers the same year.

He also began a six-year term on the National Council on the Arts in 2022, following his nomination by President Joe Biden.

“I’m honored to pass the torch to someone with Christopher’s skill, passion and commitment to creativity, diversity and community,“ said John Malashock.