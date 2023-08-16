Artist John Raymond Mireles with his photographs. Photo credit: Screen shot, San Diego Museum of Art, via YouTube

San Diego leaders Wednesday announced the selection of artist John Raymond Mireles for the city’s first photo fellowship program.

Mireles will work alongside the Office of Immigrant Affairs and Arts and Culture staff to develop a project that shares the stories and lives of immigrants and refugees living in San Diego, a city statement read.

His fellowship runs through fall 2024 and includes creating a temporary project and a body of photographic artwork for the city’s civic art collection.

“John Raymond Mireles will bring his artistic practice and his skills in photography, community engagement and visual storytelling to the Exposure Fellowship,” said Christine Jones, chief of Civic Art Strategies, Arts and Culture. “In launching this new fellowship, we are excited to welcome Mireles and his numerous artistic talents and commitment to illuminating the Welcoming San Diego initiative and amplifying the stories of San Diego immigrants and refugees through the medium of photography.”

Mireles was selected as the fellow “based on his artistic excellence, education and training as an artist, past involvement in photography-related projects, and various other factors,” the city statement said.

His work has appeared across the United States, including New York, Oklahoma and Alaska. His most recent solo exhibition, Disestablishment, was shown at the San Diego Museum of Art.

The municipal photo fellowship program, called Exposure, is intended to showcase the city’s civic and social issues through photography.

“The city is committed to achieving equality for all its residents, and as a part of that mission, it fosters a thriving, inclusive and secure binational region that embraces individuals from around the world, enabling all San Diegans to prosper,” said Jonathon Glus, executive director of Arts and Culture. “Arts and Culture takes great pride in contributing to these endeavors and collaborating with our exceptional partners at the Office of Immigrant Affairs on a fellowship that can address immigrant-related issues and captures the dynamic cultural and geographical essence of San Diego as a US/Mexico border City, all through the lens of arts and culture.”

City News Service contributed to this article.