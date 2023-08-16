Installation “Historical Battle in Kamino” at the Comic-Con Museum. Photo by Luis Monteagudo Jr.

Comic-Con 2023 ended last month but pop culture fans can still get their fix with new exhibits at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park.

The exhibits focus on two popular anime series: “Cowboy Be Bop” and “My Hero Academia.”

“Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary” celebrates the iconic television series that was part space western and part noir.

The exhibit, located on the second level of the museum, features several poster-sized pieces by artists that interpret images, characters and settings from the series. A few of the pieces are in black and white, most are in color, and they all take up a long wall of the museum.

The exhibit is scheduled to run through March 1.

“Cowboy Bebop” is one of the most popular anime series in history, achieving huge success in Japan and in the United States. The lower level of the museum features an exhibit on another popular anime, “My Hero Academia.”

“Academia” started as a manga and was later adopted into a television series, films, games and more. It is set in a world where most of the population have superpowers and it follows one boy without powers who dreams of becoming a superhero.

The exhibit, which is scheduled to run through Jan. 30, features wall-sized illustrations of the main characters.

The highlight of the exhibit is an oversized sculpture installation. The installation, called “Historical Battle in Kamino” is a stunning recreation of an epic battle between one of the heroes and one of the villains. The installation takes up a big section of the exhibit room and makes for great photo opportunities.

Another exhibit that opened during Comic-Con week highlights pop culture icon Stan Lee of Marvel comics.

“Excelsior! The Life and Legacy of Stan Lee” features photos, artwork and rare comic books that illustrate Lee’s legendary career, including the creation of classic characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Daredevil and more. It also details Lee’s efforts to bring the characters and world of Marvel to life in television and films.

The exhibit is also on the lower level of the museum and is scheduled to run through March 1.