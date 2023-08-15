Mayor Todd Gloria and other dignitaries celebrate signing of a proclamation naming San Diego and Tijuana a World Design Capital. Photo by Katie Gardner.

The San Diego Tourism Authority announced Tuesday a $500,000 partnership with World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024 to promote the cross-border region as a design destination and support a year-long slate of programming.

San Diego/Tijuana includes the first U.S. location, and first cross-border region, to receive the World Design Capital designation. The World Design Capital is designated every two years by the World Design Organization, which aims to promote and advance the discipline of industrial design.

The tourism authority’s partnership includes $250,000 in sponsorship funding and $250,000 of in-kind marketing support.

It “recognizes cities for their use of design to enhance economic, social, cultural and environmental quality of life,” according to a statement from the organization. Recent recipients include Lille Metropole, France in 2020, and Valencia, Spain in 2022.

“The World Design Capital will spotlight our region’s art, architecture and intellect, elevate us as an international design destination, and inspire our community for years to come,” said Julie Coker, president and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority.

The 2024 designation provides the region a year-long international showcase of design.

“The Word Design Capital brings people together to celebrate, exchange ideas, and demonstrate how cities can develop collaboratively, united by the physical spaces, economies, and cultures we share,” said Carlos de la Mora, CEO of World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024. “We’re looking to showcase our region as a global destination for arts, culture, innovation and design.”

Other partners and donors have already contributed more than $2.5 million for the year-long program and another $100,000 has been committed in-kind donations. This is in addition to the $3 million allocated by the city of San Diego to be received later this year.

The event programming will feature a series of public events, conferences, exhibitions, summits and celebrations.

According to the organization, the calendar of events will include seven signature events in partnership with the World Design Organization, as well as community events that will help achieve program goals, demonstrate cross-border collaboration and promote design thinking.

City News Service contributed to this article.