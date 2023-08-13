WNDR Museum in the Gaslamp. Photo credit: Screen shot, wndrmuseum.com/location/san-diego/

Everything has a dang day now – even thrift shops.

So it’s natural for the Gaslamp Quarter’s WNDR Museum to host its latest WNDR After Dark event, “Secondhand Style” at 6 p.m. Thursday to coincide with National Thrift Shop Day.

Shop from a selection of one-of-a-kind jean jackets thrifted and upcycled by a variety of local artists, watch live sewing exhibitions, and listen to a DJ and spoken word poetry.

The artists include Chicana fashion designer Claudia Rodríguez-Biezunski of Sew Loka in Barrio Logan.

Rodríguez-Biezunski followed in the footsteps of her immigrant parents, her father who owned a denim factory in San Fernando, and her stay-at-home mother, who sewed all the clothing for Claudia and her five siblings.

First, according to the bio on her web site, she created handbags and other accessories for her friends and family. As an adult, she opted to strike out on her own, moving to San Diego to open her first studio.

General admission to see the work of Rodríguez-Biezunski and other artists at WNDR After Dark is $38.

Additionally, guests can purchase tickets to explore more than 20 immersive and interactive art exhibits at the museum.

WNDR Museum, 422 Market St., describes itself as a “interactive experience, a multi-sensory showcase of art and technology,” backed by a collective of artists, thinkers, poets and designers. They also host events in Seattle and Chicago.