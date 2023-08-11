Christopher Nolan’s latest masterpiece, Oppenheimer, is quite compelling to the Del Mar-based Samuel Lawrence Foundation, a nonprofit deeply concerned about nuclear waste storage at San Onofre and the harmful effects of radiation on communities.

Oppenheimer is a thought-provoking film that shines a spotlight on the scientific, political, and moral dilemma surrounding the development of the first atomic bomb.

Written and directed by Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the movie presents an absorbing portrayal of one of the most pivotal moments in human history – the birth of the atomic age. The film’s screenplay takes us on a deep journey through the personal, professional, and ethical struggles of Oppenheimer. We witness his internal turmoil as he grapples with the consequences of his actions and the devastating power he helped unleash upon the world.

And yet, it is not the portrayal of Oppenheimer that most captivates us, but the stark reminder that Oppenheimer provides about the horrors of both nuclear weaponry and nuclear technology more broadly.

Oppenheimer confronts us with the devastating aftermath of the atomic bombings, leaving us to contemplate the immediate damage caused by radiation and nuclear waste. However, Oppenheimer fails to highlight the ongoing damage caused by the Trinity test to the surrounding communities. Thirteen thousand innocent New Mexicans lived within 50 miles of the Trinity test site and were exposed to such extreme levels of radiation that every generation since has suffered from cancer and birth defects.

We at the Samuel Lawrence Foundation cannot help but notice the parallels to the ongoing challenges we face today regarding nuclear waste management. The proximity of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station to populated areas raises critical concerns about the safety of surrounding communities.

With this concern in mind, we advocate for responsible waste management practices and a commitment to safeguarding the environment and public health from continued waste production that will remain deadly for thousands of years.

Bart Ziegler is the president and founder of the Samuel Lawrence Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission of “connecting communities in science, the arts, education, and beyond.”