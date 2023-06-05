Mainly Mozart marks a milestone when the festival returns June 15.. Photo courtesy Mainly Mozart

Organizers have announced the roster for the 35th anniversary of the Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra Festival, the country’s largest gathering of concertmasters and players from the nation’s top orchestras.

The event, from June 15-24, opens at the Del Mar Surf Sports Park, and also will take place at The Conrad in La Jolla and the new Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego.

This year’s roster of performers come from 27 orchestras, including the San Diego Symphony, San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Opera. Other cities represented include Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.

Concertmasters include Martin Chalifour, David Radzynski and Alexander Kerr.

Principal players include Nurit Bar-Josef, on violin; Robert deMaine, on cello; Jeffrey Khaner, on flute; Boris Allakhverdyan and Christopher Pell, on clarinet; Ryan Darke, on trumpet, and David Rejano Contero on trombone.

The programs, which all start at 7:30 p.m., include:

June 15 – selections from Mozart, Gossec and Beethoven.

June 17 – selections from Mozart, Beethoven and Michael Abels.

June 18 – selections from Mozart and Brahms.

June 20 – Mahler, Symphony No. 4.

June 22 – selections from Mozart, Shostakovich and Beethoven.

June 24 – Beethoven, Symphony No. 9.

Early pricing continues through Thursday. Three-show subscriptions start at $80, with full subscriptions at $150. Individual shows start at $30.