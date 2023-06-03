UC San Diego Park & Market. Photo credit: Erik Jepsen, ucsd.edu

UC San Diego Park & Market has unveiled the remaining performances of the 2023 season for its “Intersections” concert series in the East Village.

Intersections, launched in January by UCSD’s Division of Extended Studies, offers new and diverse takes on traditional ideas and forms, from artistic performances to educational lectures that attract top artists, writers and leaders.

The series, at the Guggenheim Theatre at Park & Market, is curated by Andrew Waltz, director of arts management at Park & Market.

“Intersections fits directly into the mission of Park & Market, which is to forge connections between people, artists, educators, businesses and innovators both in San Diego and worldwide,” he said.

Tickets start at $25 a show, with each scheduled for 7 p.m. Performances include a post-show panel. The remaining slate for the year:

June 22, The Allison Brown Band presents “Bluegrass: Bending It;” Brown, acclaimed as one of today’s finest progressive banjo players, is known for leading an ensemble that marries a broad array of roots-influenced music, including folk, jazz, Celtic and Latin.

July 27, “Souls on Fire,” featuring flamenco dancer Lakshmi Basile, with music from Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi; explores flamenco and Sephardic dance and music through Lakshmi’s dancing and with Strom, one of the world’s leading ethnographer-artists of klezmer and Roma music and history.

"Beyond the Blues", with Mamie Minch & Mara Kaye, blues from the 1920s-30s "mixed with 21st century Brooklyn-bred attitude."

Sept. 21, The Don Byron Quartet, explores the sounds of Bach, Blakely and Beyond; Byron is a renowned jazz clarinetist and composer whose sound has earned him a place at the forefront of experimental jazz.

Oct. 24, Yale Strom, Hot Pstromi and guests; traditional and new klezmer with a large dose of improvisation.

Nov. 7, Mariachi Garibaldi with Jeff Nevin.

Dec. 7, Slavic Soul Party, focuses on Balkan Brass Beats and Beyond, an exploration of Balkan folk music through the filter of life in New York's outer boroughs, making new music out of the unplanned results of immigration, proximity and globalization.