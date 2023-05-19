Kids of all ages can enjoy the kites, big and small, at the OB Kite Festival. Photo by Chris Stone

Do you feel the anticipation? If May Grey tells us anything, it’s that summer is right around the corner. Unofficial summer, of course, starts with Memorial Day. So, let’s enjoy this San Diego weekend while also counting down to the long weekend JUST ahead.

There’s one more chance to catch the GI Film Festival San Diego – check out three slates of short films Friday evening at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. Screenings cost $10 with discounts for service members and vets. The fest concludes Saturday with the sold-out Awards Celebration.

The 11th annual San Diego Fringe Festival continues with a promise to bring “the beautiful, the bizarre and the unexpected” to fans. Segments include “Family Fringe” and “Street Theatre.” Performances include comedy, musicals, physical theater and more. The fest, mostly at Balboa Park, runs through May 28. Passes start at $27 for three shows, with 10-show passes available.

Fiesta del Sol, Solana Beach’s free music festival, opens Saturday at Fletcher Cove. The English Beat, The Fabba Show and Betamaxx lead the slate on day one, with Iya Terra and Ginger Roots and the Protectors the headliners on Sunday. The music starts at 9 a.m. both days, and for a family friendly show, start with Hullabaloo at 10:30 a.m. each day.

Go fly a kite! Really, go to Ocean Beach and do it, at the free OB Kite Festival, where you can make a kite, fly a kite and compete in a kite contest or two. It’s all the kite things, in one place, at Robb Field, beginning at 10 a.m. Stroll around the fair too, with artisans, food trucks and more.

The Island Vibe Music Festival, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Del Mar’s Surf Cup Sports Park, features performers from across the Pacific Islands including Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia. The event also features dancers, a vendor village showcasing Islander-inspired merchandise, art and food. General admission is $45.

Saturday is World Bee Day and the Japanese Friendship Garden will do its part to remind people about the importance of bees in our ecosystem (they aren’t just little buggers that sting you, for instance). Various Balboa Park venues and volunteer groups will showcase bees through exhibits, music, interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities at the Upper Garden starting at 10 a.m. Garden general admission costs $14.

Viva la Música concludes Sunday at SeaWorld San Diego with Elvis Crespo, the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican singer and songwriter. Entry to the Bayside Amphitheater show comes with park admission, which costs $95. Reserved seating is available as well.