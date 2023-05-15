Joshua Tree National Park. Photo via @JoshuaTreeNPS Twitter

The 21st annual spring Joshua Tree Music Festival – – featuring workshops, mindfulness activities, and over 30 artists — will get underway Thursday at the Joshua Tree Lake Campground.

Music is set to run from 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Festival officials said Friday and Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday. Two stages will continuously rotate music throughout the weekend.

Thursday’s performances will begin with Kate McCabe, who Psycodelics and DJ Mai Girl will follow. Corinne West will get the music started Friday and will be followed by performances from Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Sass N Harmony, Mikey Reyes, and The Feeling, Sgt. Splendor, Trouble in the Streets, Tamikrest, My Baby, Garza, Q. Varo, and Haute Mess.

The lineup for Saturday will start with MTN GRL, who will be followed by performances from Frazey Ford, The Last Internationale, Rainbow Girls, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Balkan Bump, Boostive, Father Taj, Giselle Woo and The Night Owls, Cactus Wine Experience, Davis, LMcG and Ding Dong.

The festival will conclude Sunday starting with music from Lisa Sanders and Brown Sugar, followed by Dub Inc, Leyla McCalla, Adam Freeland, Whiskerman, Stephen Lewis’ Big Fun Duo, Megan Slankard, Nigel Roman, and Ding Dong.

The festival will also feature an “Om Zone” for attendees to practice breathing, yoga, and movement; a “Sanctuary” to have mindfulness discussions, tell stories and attend daily AA meetings; a queer salon with art, performances, a skills-share, racial justice talk, and resources; and an “Astro Mojo Dojo” with tea ceremonies, a cacao ceremony and meditation.

To encourage families to attend the festival with their kids, the venue also offers “Kidsville,” which has rotating interactive activities, special pop-up performances, and playshops, festival officials said.

–City News Service