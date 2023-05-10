Tijuana performers Radical Ensamble. Photo credit: @radicalensamble via Instagram

San Diego Opera will host three free community concerts beginning this week to celebrate diversity through curated performances.

Professional opera singers and musicians are set to present Spanish-language works, traversing musical genres. Radical Ensamble, from Tijuana, will perform at the Mother’s Day shows (just ahead of and just after the holiday).

The company has three performances planned in May and June:

6 p.m. Thursday, Logan Heights Library, 567 S 28th St.

6 p.m. May 17, San Ysidro Public Library, 4235 Beyer Blvd.

5:30 p.m., June 7, Chula Vista Public Library, 365 F St.

The concerts, part of the =Voices/Voces= (Equal Voices) program, are made possible in part by the office of San Diego City Council member Vivian Moreno and the Create Chula Vista Arts Grant.

Admission is free but guests should RSVP at sdopera.org/voices.