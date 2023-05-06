A blanket of sunflowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. Photo credit: @the_flower_fields via Instagram

It’s not just the ranunculus at The Flower Fields this May – now the season is offering up sunflowers too.

While 30 acres of the ranunculus for which the Carlsbad ranch is well known remain in bloom, the five-acre Sea of Sunflowers patch has come alive. Some sunflowers stretch more than 12-feet high.

The ranch is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Mother’s Day, May 14. As weekends have grown crowded, officials recommend mid-week visits.

Single ticket admission is $23 for adults, with discounts for seniors, military and youth. Advance tickets are available online.

Week-day specials for the remainder of the season include: