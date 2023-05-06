It’s not just the ranunculus at The Flower Fields this May – now the season is offering up sunflowers too.
While 30 acres of the ranunculus for which the Carlsbad ranch is well known remain in bloom, the five-acre Sea of Sunflowers patch has come alive. Some sunflowers stretch more than 12-feet high.
The ranch is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Mother’s Day, May 14. As weekends have grown crowded, officials recommend mid-week visits.
Single ticket admission is $23 for adults, with discounts for seniors, military and youth. Advance tickets are available online.
Week-day specials for the remainder of the season include:
- Mondays: With the purchase of one adult or one senior/military admission, receive one free child’s ticket (ages 3-10)
- Tuesdays and Wednesdays: Between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., $2 off tickets for adults, senior/military and children.