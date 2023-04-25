Courtesy Comic-Con Museum

With an eye toward the binational region its located in, San Diego’s Comic-Con Museum on Tuesday opened its newest exhibit focusing on one of Mexico’s most celebrated modern artists.

“Trino’s World” is an exhibition focusing on Mexican cartoonist José Trinidad Camacho, better known as Trino.

The exhibit features drawings, watercolors, sketches and objects representing the artist’s 40 years of work. The items in the exhibit include political cartoons and comic strips that comment on Mexican society, including Lucha Libre wrestling, but that also pay homage to modern pop culture, including depictions of Chewbacca from “Star Wars.”

A “Trino’s World” display case at the Comic-Con Museum. Photo by Luis Monteagudo Jr.

The Consul General of Mexico in San Diego, Carlos González Gutiérrez, said he hoped the exhibition would provide a bridge of understanding for two cultures.

“This is cultural diplomacy at it’s best,” said Gutiérrez. “It’s a way to show what Mexico is through the eyes of one of its cartoonists.”

“Trino’s World” is the first exhibit of the artist in the United States but it’s not his first involvement with Comic-Con.

Last year, Trino was a guest at Mexican pop culture exhibit that was held during the annual Comic-Con gathering in downtown San Diego. The event proved to be a success and that led to discussions with museum officials to bring his works to the museum, said Gutiérrez.

Museum Executive Director Rita Vandergaw noted that Comic-Con already attracts an international audience, including many fans from Mexico.

“We’re hoping if they can’t go to Comic-Con, they will come to the museum,” she said.

The exhibit is scheduled to run through July 5. For tickets and information, visit comic-conmuseum.org.