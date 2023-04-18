Courtesy of San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum

San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum announced this week it will host Nature Night on Earth Day for the second year in a row. Saturday, April 22 from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.

This after-hours event, which will take place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, provides families with the opportunity to participate in hands-on science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and math (STREAM) activities. Through the theme of environmental science, children ages 4 to 10 are offered early exposure to STREAM education, the museum said.

Throughout the event, children will have the opportunity to engage in interactive activities to learn about San Diego native animals with Critter Encounters, pollution with Escondido Creek Conservatory, sustainability, recycling, solar energy, and more. A special performance by Ruth and Emilia will also take place.

“At the Museum, we pride ourselves in creating authentic hands-on learning experiences which spark a love of learning. Through our STEM focused events, we’re providing families with opportunities to build foundational fluencies in STEM education while feeding a natural wonder about all things from composting to water conservation! This event is a terrific opportunity for children to engage in environmental science in a way that fuels their curiosity and imagination. By becoming a nature knight, kids will advocate for the planet by going on quests to save the earth,” said Krishna Kabra, CEO of San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum.

The Museum’s STREAM programs and events are an introduction to science and engineering for many families, particularly economically disadvantaged families, who may not have access to these hands-on programs at home. Through unique themes, such as Nature Night, the Museum is able to provide hands-on curriculum that sparks an innate curiosity in the world and a future love of learning.

Pre-registration is required for this event. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Special discounts are available for military and veteran families and families with EBT/WIC/SNAP.

For more information about Nature Night, which is sponsored by ASML, go to SDCDM.org/NatureNight.