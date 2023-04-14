The Giant Dipper isn’t the only attraction at Belmont Park in the spring. Photo credit: @BelmontParkSD, via Facebook

April is a time when all thoughts turn to spring and nature (and well, something else. See below). Seeing the beauty that April (and January and February and March) showers have brought us – and turning our thoughts to protecting it – are themes at four big events this San Diego weekend.

(A very non-weekend reminder: Taxes are due Tuesday. But you may wait until Oct. 16 as many California counties, including San Diego, received an extension to accommodate areas hit hard by this year’s major storms).

Disney on Ice returns to Pechanga Arena for the “Let’s Celebrate” tour, beginning Friday. There will be six performances this weekend, including three on Saturday, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The show includes 50 Disney characters, from films including Toy Story 4, Frozen and The Lion King, and Mickey and Minnie of course. Tickets start at $20.

The San Diego Opera hosts the posthumous world premiere of Nicolas Reveles‘ Ghosts, comprised of three horror-inspired one-acts, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The composer, who once worked with the opera, died six weeks before the opening. There are two more chances to see the production, at the Balboa Theatre, through Sunday. Admission starts at $25.

See more Carnival for Climate is in 6 DAYS! Win fun prizes including whale watching tickets, Zumba passes, eco-friendly bath & wellness baskets, a night out basket, earth day kids baskets, adult drink baskets, and more! Register for FREE tickets: https://t.co/gfJO9FJz8X#sandiego350 pic.twitter.com/e1iHFCSRMh — SanDiego350 (@SanDiego350) April 9, 2023

Plentiful rain hasn’t just led to tax respites. It’s been an especially flowery spring and two shows tap into the abundance.

Coronado – The theme for this edition of the community flower show, ongoing for more than a century, is “Hollywood in Bloom.” Tickets for the event, at Spreckels Park, cost $10 a day.

Belmont Park – “Belmont in Bloom” continues at the Mission Beach amusement park, with towering flowers and floral-inspired cocktails. General admission for day passes is $60.

With Earth Day a bit over a week away, some communities are starting to mark the celebration of our planet early, with a pair of festivals:

The city of Chula Vista hosts the free South Bay Earth Day at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bayfront Park, 980 Marina Way. The event includes live entertainment, with musical performances by Top Stock, Sandollar and Seawall Prophet, and more than 50 vendors, including food trucks. Also, look for educational workshops on zero waste, recycling and fixing up old household goods, rather than tossing them.

Carnival for Climate kicks off Earth Week in Balboa Park at noon Saturday with a free festival featuring climate-themed carnival games, circus and musical performers, face painting and food, with opportunities for learning about ways to take action. Snag free tickets online for the fest, at Centro Cultural de la Rasa on Park Boulevard.

The Forum Carlsbad center hosts the first Art and Wine Walk from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, featuring pieces from local and visiting artists in shops and restaurants, live music, light bites and wine. The event, with a wine garden, is free and open to the public.